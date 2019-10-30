The holidays are an ideal time to introduce children to the kitchen. Here are three festive recipes, courtesy of AllRecipes.com, in which kids can help with the preparation:
Gingerbread Men
Servings: 30
Start to finish: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Ingredients
1 (3.5 ounce) package cook and serve butterscotch pudding mix
½ cup butter
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
Mix butter, brown sugar and pudding mix until smooth. Stir in egg. Combine flour, baking soda, ginger and cinnamon, and stir into pudding mixture. Cover and chill dough until firm, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out dough to 1/8-inch thickness, and use cookie cutter to make shapes. Place cookies 2 inches apart on greased baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Peppermint Snowflake Cookies
Servings: 24
Start to finish: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough
3 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1 cup white vanilla baking chips
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/3 cup blue candy melts
1/3 cup peppermint baking chips
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Break up cookie dough; thoroughly work in flour. Work with half of dough at a time, refrigerating remaining dough until needed. Roll dough 1/4-inch thick. Cut with snowflake-shaped cookie cutters; place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets; repeat with remaining dough, re-rolling scraps. Bake 7 to 10 minutes. Microwave vanilla chips and vegetable oil uncovered on medium 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth. Spread mixture on cookies, and place close together on sheet of waxed paper or cooking parchment paper. Let set 5 minutes. Place blue and peppermint chips in separate medium microwavable bowls, and microwave each uncovered on medium 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth. Drizzle resulting liquids over white chips.
Green Bean Almondine
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1½ pounds fresh green beans, trimmed
Water
1 tablespoon butter
1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
½ cup raw slivered almonds
Salt to taste
Directions
Place green beans in a saucepan. Cover with water, bring to a boil. Cook until beans are al dente, about 5 minutes, and drain. Melt butter in a large skillet over low heat. Add olive oil and mix. Add almond slivers, mix until coated, and spread out evenly in the bottom of the skillet. Stir continuously until almonds begin to turn golden brown. Place almonds in small bowl and continue stirring for 1 minute until cool enough to taste. Add salt. Pour almonds over green beans and toss to ensure even coating.