Kellogg selling brands for $1.3B
NEW YORK — Kellogg is selling its iconic Keebler cookie brand and other sweet snacks businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion.
The Battle Creek, Mich.-based seller says the brands in the deal generated sales of $900 million and profits of $75 million last year. Kellogg is also selling its Mother's and Famous Amos cookie brands, as well as its fruit-flavored snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses.
Ferrero, an Italian confectionery company best known for its Nutella hazelnut spread, said Monday it will also acquire six U.S. manufacturing plants from Kellogg in the deal.
Kellogg is among many U.S. food companies that have sold off brands in recent years to adapt to a consumer shift toward more fresh, less-processed snacks and foods.
Lyft shares skid below IPO price
NEW YORK — Lyft's shares have slumped almost 12 percent in their first full day of trading following the ride-hailing company's initial public offering of stock.
The shares closed Monday down $9.28 at $69.01. That's below the San Francisco-based company's IPO price of $72.
In their stock market debut Friday, the shares hit $88.60, up 21 percent, before giving ground by the end of the day.
The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company's growth in the past two years.
US retail sales slip in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales fell in February, as consumers pulled back their spending on building materials, groceries, furniture, electronics and clothing amid signs of a slowing economy.
The Commerce Department said Monday that retail sales fell 0.2 percent in February, after posting an upwardly revised gain 0.7 percent in January. Still, sales are running below their seasonally adjusted levels from November after a sharp 1.6 percent decline in December.
Over the past year, retail sales have roughly kept pace with inflation by increasing a slight 2.2 percent.
The recent dip in consumer spending suggests that more Americans are tightening their belts amid slowing global growth and waning effects of President Donald Trump's tax cuts at the end of 2017.
Roughly 70 percent of all economic activity comes from consumers, so a slump in retail sales could have a ripple effect. The end of the government shutdown on January 25 failed to boost spending much, and the initial round of tax data for February showed taxpayers were receiving lower average refunds than in 2018.
"A couple of special factors — snowstorms and less income tax refunds — may have weighed on spending, though it's disappointing that consumers did not extend January's rebound despite the end of the government shutdown," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Sales at building materials stores plunged 4.4 percent in February. Electronics retailers and grocers posted declines of more than 1 percent. Department stores, clothiers and furniture shops also suffered a setback in sales.
Still, auto sales rebounded slightly in February after a sharp drop in January. And non-store retailers, a category that includes online shopping, enjoyed gains of 0.9 percent in February and 10 percent in the past year.
Duke to invest $76M in NC car chargers
NEW YORK — Duke Energy Corp. plans to spend $76 million to add 2,500 charging stations for electric vehicles in North Carolina at a time when drivers can have a hard time finding a place to recharge as the industry expands.
Along with charging stations, the money will fund adoption of electric school buses and public transportation, according to a company statement on Monday. North Carolina already has more than 10,000 plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles and about 600 public charging stations.
The proposal to state regulators comes as automakers worldwide prepare to spend $255 billion through 2023 to develop battery-powered models.
Even drivers in California, the largest U.S. electric vehicle market, have difficulties finding places to recharge. Drivers face similar frustrations in China and Europe.
"This initiative will help accelerate public and private EV use while also reducing carbon emissions," Lang Reynolds, Duke Energy's director of electrification strategy, said in the company statement.
Rare look at oil giant shows $111B profit
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Aramco's net profits reached $111 billion last year, according to an assessment published Monday by Moody's Investors Services that offered a rare glimpse into the state-owned oil firm's finances before it issues its first bonds in international markets.
That places Aramco ahead of some of the world's most profitable firms. By contrast, Apple booked a net profit of about $60 billion in its last full year, Royal Dutch Shell had net income of $23 billion and Exxon Mobil $21 billion.
Moody's said the oil giant's revenue hit $355.9 billion last year and that it produced 10.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2018.
The figures provide the first look in recent memory at Aramco's revenue and earnings. The company, which began as a U.S. venture with a concession for oil rights in Saudi Arabia, was fully acquired by the Saudi government in 1980.
"I would say that this tells us that Aramco is worth at least one trillion dollars," said Ellen Wald, president of Transversal Consulting and the author of a book about Aramco's corporate history.
In another assessment issued Monday, Fitch Ratings said Aramco posted profits of $224 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Construction spending up 1% in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending rose a solid 1 percent in February, led by a strong gain in spending on government projects, which hit an all-time high.
The February increase followed an even larger 2.5 percent gain in January and a slight 0.2 percent rise in December, the Commerce Department reported Monday. The gains pushed total construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion, the highest level since May.
Residential construction was up 0.7 percent. Government construction jumped 3.8 percent to $303 billion, the highest level on record.
Weakness in home building has been a drag on overall growth, but analysts believe housing construction should rebound this year, helped by lower mortgage rates following the signal by the Federal Reserve that it plans to hold rates steady this year.
Spending on private nonresidential projects dropped 0.5 percent in February, with office construction down 0.4 percent and the sector that includes shopping centers falling 0.8 percent. Spending on hotel and motel construction managed a small 0.1 percent gain.
The big increase in spending on government projects was led by an increase of 3.8 percent in state and local construction projects.
For all of 2018, construction spending rose 3.9 percent to a record high of $1.29 trillion. It marked the seventh annual increase after construction had fallen for five straight years starting in 2007 with the collapse of the housing bubble.
Outage causes some flight delays
NEW YORK — Major U.S. airlines experienced some delays Monday following a technical glitch at a third-part vendor.
The issue was resolved, but caused disruptions in travel plans. Delays were reported early Monday at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical issue hit a number of airlines. Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes. The airline anticipated scattered delays.
Kate Modolo of Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline doesn't anticipate flight cancellations.
American Airlines said the technical issue was related to AeroData, a company that makes aircraft location technology. The glitch affected a few of its regional carriers.
Survey: Factories busier in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturers grew at a faster pace in March, as the pace of employment jumped and new orders and production improved.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index rose to 55.3 last month, up from 54.2 in February. Readings above 50 point toward an expansion in manufacturing. The sector has been reporting growth for 31 months.
ISM's survey of companies for the index is a sign that economic growth should continue, even though the global economy, steel tariffs and the trade battle between the United States and China have been sources of concern.
Brexit is hurting travel, airline says
LONDON — Discount airline easyJet warned Monday that the U.K.'s pending withdrawal from the European Union is causing travelers to hold back on booking tickets amid doubts over what Britain's future relations with the bloc will be.
EasyJet said that as a result, its earnings would be weaker in the second half of the year. Its first half loss of the equivalent of $360 million was within expectations, but the outlook for the six months through September is "more cautious."
"For the second half we are seeing softness in both the U.K. and Europe, which we believe comes from macroeconomic uncertainty and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit which are together driving weaker customer demand," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said. "We are rolling out further initiatives to support our trading."
George Salmon, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the airline is facing issues with "two main moving parts," — namely fuel prices and customer sentiment. He said higher fuel costs are hitting profits and Britain's pending EU divorce is making customers think twice before booking trips away.
"The group reckons demand will pick up later in the year, but a more pragmatic observer would say it's difficult to put a timeframe on when (the U.K. government) and the EU will solve the Brexit puzzle," he said. "This uncertainty means easyJet requires some blue sky thinking just now."