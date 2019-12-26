Kan. frets over Max shutdown
WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says President Donald Trump has given him assurances that Trump will try to soften the economic blow for Kansas from the suspension of production of the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner.
Boeing has announced plans to suspend 737 Max production in January, and Spirit AeroSystems is suspending its production in Wichita of fuselages. Gov. Laura Kelly has said the state may have to help pay Spirit workers.
Moran told The Wichita Eagle that Trump said he'd purchased an airplane in Wichita and knew the importance of aviation to the city. Moran said Trump indicated that he would "see if there were ways that he and the administration could be of help."
Moran emphasized that he does not want politics to play any role in when to return the 737 Max to service because the safety of passengers is paramount.
Spirit has 12,500 workers in Wichita, and the Max makes up the majority of its business. The company hasn't announced immediate layoffs.
Deal lifts China soybean imports
BEIJING — China's imports of soybeans surged in November following the announcement of an interim trade deal with the United States.
Imports rose 53.7 percent over a year earlier to 5.4 million tons, according to customs data.
Imports of U.S. soybeans more than doubled from the previous month to 2.6 million tons, according to AWeb.com, a news website that serves the Chinese farming industry.
China cut off purchases of American soybeans, the country's biggest import from the United States, after President Donald Trump raised import duties on Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.
The two governments announced an interim "Phase 1" agreement in October but have yet to release details. U.S. officials say it might be signed as early as January.
U.S. officials said as part of that deal, Beijing will buy more American farm exports. Chinese officials have yet to confirm the possible scale of purchases.
Mortgage rates barely budge this week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74 percent, from 3.73 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was unchnaged at 3.19 percent.
The average rate for a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage rose to 3.45 percent, up from 3.37 percent.
Court: Airline workers can't sue as class
NEWARK, N.J. — American Airlines workers at Newark's airport who claim in a lawsuit they've been shorted on overtime pay can't sue as a class, a federal appeals court ruled this week.
The three-judge panel's decision published Tuesday reversed a New Jersey judge's ruling that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at Newark Liberty International Airport since April 2014.
Several employees, including mechanics and workers responsible for tasks such as cargo handling, filed the lawsuit in 2016 and said American's timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked.
They also alleged managers regularly refused to authorize overtime pay for work performed before and after scheduled shifts and during scheduled 30-minute lunch breaks. The lawsuit sought back pay as well as punitive damages. American denied the allegations.
Alaska utility, Tesla plan battery system
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska utility is working with electric car maker Tesla to install an industrial battery system to quickly release stored power into grids, an official said.
Homer Electric Association announced the contract with Tesla for the utility's power plant in Soldotna, The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday.
The electric cooperative wants to replace natural gas-fired power for short periods and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The Tesla components are expected to be installed in a battery energy storage system that should begin operating in fall 2021.