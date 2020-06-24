July Snapshots

MOM OF THE MONTH: Dr. DeAnna Baker Frost
She's a mom, a wife and she's on the frontlines of medicine during these trying times. Dr. DeAnna Baker Frost is a physician, scientist and assistant professor of Rheumatology and Immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina. This month we're featuring her as our Mom of the Month.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I think most people would be surprised to know that I played the piano for seven years and love classical music.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A: In the midst of a global pandemic and the current social climate, I think about assisting my sons with coping strategies in an ever-changing environment and providing them with the knowledge and stability to thrive.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: I am a very good listener.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: Treat others how you would like to be treated.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: My favorite hangout spot is Waterfront Park in Charleston because my husband and I would go there for dates and he ultimately proposed to me near the pineapple water fountain.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: I enjoy relaxing at the beach, traveling and a having good laugh with friends.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I am proud and honored that I can serve my patients and family as a physician, wife and mom.
ABOUT THE COVER
Carson Franklin, 8, of Charleston had a blast swinging on this adorable rope swing on Sullivan's Island. When he's not posing for pictures, Franklin loves playing video games, riding his hover board, swimming and enjoying time off from school. Thank you to Jimmy Dye for letting us use his rope swing for the shoot!
