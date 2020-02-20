The Goose Creek Branch of NAACP Celebrates Black History Month

The Goose Creek Branch of the NAACP celebrated black culture this month with performances, guest speakers, and an unveiling of the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series. Members, family and friends gathered at Marrington Middle School of the Arts showcase talents, show recognitions, and give awards to deserving figures and students in the community and school.
“The program will enlighten (people), let them know we are here, and give them a little bit of history,” said Veronica Dukes, president of the Goose Creek Chapter of the NAACP.
The theme for this year’s Black History month was, “African Americans and the Vote.” This year marks the 150th anniversary of the fifteenth Amendment to the U.S Constitution (1870) which gave black men the right to vote following the Civil War. It also marks the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment- the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement.
Pastor Tory Liferidge from Grace Reformed Episcopal Church was the keynote speaker. He spoke on the importance of voting and exercising the right to vote that African Americans fought for. Students from Marrington Middle School of the Arts sang and performed a dance that incorporated trendy songs and showcased the students talents’ individual talents.
Prior to closing remarks, the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series was presented. It honors Gwen Ifill, a legendary journalist who died at the age of 61 after fighting cancer. Ifill was a PBS newscaster, author, and American Peabody Award-winning journalist.