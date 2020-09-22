Summerville residents push back on 228-unit complex to potentially come near downtown

Apartment developers hoping to get annexation approval for a new complex project in Summerville were met with lengthy complaints from residents.

During a Planning Commission meeting Monday night, residents either spoke directly to the commission or emailed in complaints about a 228-unit apartment complex potentially coming near their homes. A petition against the development with 429 signatures was also sent to officials.

Commission members gathered to discuss the potential annexation of a 15.7-acre, unincorporated Dorchester County property. South Pointe Ventures, the developers pushing for the annexation, is attempting to build an apartment complex at the property at the intersection of South Pointe Boulevard and East Fifth North Street.

The intersection also acts as an entrance to additional single-family neighborhoods that sit along South Pointe Boulevard.

The most common complaints included issues with traffic and residents believing the complex would cause a decline in property values. Susan Richerson, a 20-year resident of South Pointe, said drivers often have to stop to let them out of South Pointe because of the traffic.

She also doesn't believe that there is a natural buffer tall enough to block the view of the apartments.

“Would you want this in front of your neighborhood?" she said during the commission meeting.

During a conceptual review of the apartment project on Sept. 17, representatives for the developers gave details on the plans for the space. The complex will include parking garages, multiple apartment buildings and some green space.

Bill Peebles, a representative of South Pointe Ventures, agrees that a high vegetative buffer would be necessary to block the view of excessive parking. He said the property was also planned to be zoned into a commercial area in the 1990s.

So the annexation shouldn't come too much as a surprise, he said.

“Back then, I think Summerville was a much smaller town," he said.

The property is currently zoned as a transitional residential district in Dorchester. After annexation into Summerville, it would be zoned multi-family residential.

Another resident, Josh Mitchum, said the complex would bring in more students into the Dorchester District 2 school system and impact the efficiency of services such as police and fire.

South Pointe is located less than a mile from Berlin G. Myers Parkway, an area that has been a center of traffic complaints in the past.

An extension for the parkway has been in the works for 15 years. It has been delayed since 2006. The earliest estimated completion date for the extension is January 2024.

Residents argue that adding the apartment complex would just add to the already existing traffic problems in the area. South Pointe resident David Wilson said there have been times where the wait to get to Berlin G. Myers has been 30 minutes.

“The roads are not developed for that type of multi-family housing," he said.

Planning Commission members said Monday was probably one of the longest meetings because of the complaints.

Members agreed with developers to hold off on approving the annexation request until the meeting in October. The hope is to address some of the residents' concerns around the new complex.