Summerville Junior Service League donates $6K to DD2 schools

The Junior Service League of Summerville has donated $6,093.55, to the schools of Dorchester School District Two. These funds were raised through community events sponsored by the League that included the Ghostwalk and Scarecrows on the Square, along with other events. The unrestricted monies will be divided among all district schools and will be used to benefit students.
Junior Service League President Keri Scougale accompanied by President-Elect Cari Lawson, and Fund Development Chair Katie Eubanks presented the check to the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Joe Pye at the March 22 school board meeting. League President Keri Scougale stated the League’s mission is to provide volunteer service hours and monetary donations to nonprofits in the Summerville community, and the school system is a focus of those efforts.
For more than 30 years, the JSL has played a pivotal role in promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the Summerville community. During most of that time, the League has annually donated funds to district schools to provide for student needs.