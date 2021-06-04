Woods captures second straight Chick Miler title

Christian Woods overcame a six-shot deficit to repeat as the Chick Miler Invitational Champion.
Woods, a former Summerville High School standout coming off a graduate student season with the Henderson State University Men’s Golf Program, finished the 48th Annual Chick Miler Invitational golf tournament at Summerville Country Club May 28-30 with a 205 score to successfully defend his 2020 Chick Miler title. Woods trailed by six strokes entering the final round, but battled back with a round of 64 to edge 2019 champion Chris Asbell by a stroke and capture his second straight Chick Miler Championship.
Levi Joiner and Cory Deering both finished at 207 and Mike Cobb rounded out the Top 5 for the Championship Flight with a 213. Deering had a round of 64 on the second day to claim medalist honors.
Others who competed in the Championship Flight included Marty Bunch, Tim Cone, Matt Wood, Jeff Winningham, Rich Wills, Josh Sine, Clinton Shuler, Hank Sieling, Brodie Blanton, Gary Hartmann and Chris Terry.
Kyle Boczkowski made a hole in one on Hole 6 during the first round of the tournament. Witnesses were Gary Hartmann and Jim Harrell.
In other club news, four other players recently made a hole in one on the Miler course.
David C Stroud, Jr, aced Hole 17, May 17 while playing with the Lake Marion Seniors. Witnesses were Burr Mosher, Jim Thompson and Mike O'Connor.
Jim Grabowski aced Hole 15 April 27. Witnessed included Gary Colpo and Rory Fletcher.
Michael Smith aced Hole 13 April 24. Witnesses were J.K. Smith, Greg Smith and Bob Ricker.
Michael "Derrick" Johnson aced Hole 17 April 12. Witnesses were Joe Waring, Eric Thompson and Wes Gibson.
2021 Chick Miler Flight Winners
Championship Flight: Christian Woods (205)
1st Flight: D McCollum (219)
2nd Flight: Jacob Traylor (221)
3rd Flight: Ryan Castle (234)
4th Flight: Greg Hutcheson (243)
5th Flight: Ryan Zipter (249)
6th Flight: Tyler Winningham (251)
7th Flight: Nick Walters (256)
8th Flight: Chris Lannou (268)
9th Flight: Jim Young (273)
10th Flight: Juan Figueroa (278)