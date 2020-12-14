Wimberly promotes youth tennis

Summerville High School sophomore William Wimberly is stepping up in a drive aimed at helping young people through tennis.
Wimberly, 15, is an avid tennis player, starter for the Green Wave Boys Tennis team and member of the USTA Jr. Player Committee, a state-wide elected group of junior players dedicated to improving tennis opportunities for juniors.
This holiday season, Wimberly heads the local efforts for the state’s USTA Drive for Racquets.
“We want to get racquets to as many people who want to learn to play tennis as we can,” Wimberly said.
The drive encourages people to donate gently used or new tennis racquets to South Carolina National Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters, which provide free or low-cost youth tennis, education and life skills programming.
There are drop off boxes across Charleston, including one at Pine Forest Country Club, located at 1000 Congressional Boulevard in Summerville, and one at the St. George Tennis Center. Cash donations can also be made to South Carolina NJTLs.
The deadline is January 15. The equipment will go to people in need, including beginner players and South Carolina National Tennis & Learning chapters.