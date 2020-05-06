Wescott Golf Club to host Memorial Day COVID 500

As a special way to honor America’s fallen warriors, wounded patriots and the future they fought for, Wescott Golf Club has created a unique fundraising event.
Memorial Day is a day to remember those from our military who have fallen in service of our nation so the North Charleston golf club will host the Memorial Day COVID 500 May 25 to benefit the PGA’s Helping Our Patriots Everywhere and Charleston Junior Golf programs.
The Charleston HOPE program is a model chapter for the rest of the nation and Wescott Golf Pro Perry Green was recently honored by the Carolinas PGA Section as their inaugural Patriot Award winner for his outstanding work helping Veterans overcome their injuries, illnesses or challenges. This year has been very challenging and with so many fundraisers having been postponed, this will be a good way to honor the past, present, and future of our nation and support these important player development programs. “PGA HOPE Charleston may have lost some of our funding, but our costs continue for our veteran and junior golf programs,” Green said. “The Memorial Day Corona 500 is a way to raise money, be socially responsible, and have fun for our teams and support sponsors.”
The Memorial Day Corona 500 will play out on the Oak Forest 9, which has been recently renovated and will reopen for play the following week. For the event, five two-player teams representing PGA HOPE Charleston and Charleston’s Junior Golf Programs will each attempt to complete 100 holes in an alternate-shot format.
“So far we have a veteran team, a junior team with two 11 year old girls, and an instructor team,” Green said. “Each of the teams is looking for individuals and corporations to sponsor their team on a per hole basis.”
For more information on sponsoring one or more of the teams, or the event in general, contact Green via email at perrygreen@pga.com.