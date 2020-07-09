Triathletes host Hamlets Hundy to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

This year’s Alzheimer's Association Ride to Remember was cancelled, but the Goose Creek International Triathlon Club isn’t about to let the cause behind it be forgotten.
Each July, cyclists bike across South Carolina for the fundraising event. They ride from Simpsonville to Newberry the first day, from Newberry to Orangeburg the second day, and from Orangeburg to Mount Pleasant the third day for a total of 252 miles.
The Ride to Remember has raised millions of dollars dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s so when the 2020 Ride was cancelled due to concerns stemming from the Coronavirus the Alzheimer's Association challenged cyclists to continue their fundraising efforts through virtual rides and local events. The Goose Creek International Triathlon Club, which typically sponsors a team consisting of six to 12 riders for the annual event, did just that.
Led by local cyclist and high school math teacher Jon Edwards, club members rode a “century” July 3 to encourage donations. The group cycled 100 miles, all within Goose Creek’s The Hamlets subdivision. Cyclist Paul Creighton traveled from Lexington just to participate.
Such 100-mile rides usually take several hours to complete, but emphasis for what Edwards dubbed the Hamlets Hundy was placed on camaraderie and friendship rather than speed.
All riders wore jerseys with the logo #ENDALZ they earned at previous Ride To Remember events. The jerseys signify that each has already ridden across the state and raised significant funds for the cause.
The Hamlets Hundy began at 6 a.m. with the goal of completing 27 laps around the subdivision’s 3.8-mile loop. An aid station that featured a sign explaining the event to passersby was set up near Crowfield Country Club.
The morning temperature was pleasant, but the day became hot and humid. Temperatures reached 90 degrees near the end of the event. However, after nearly 6.5 hours of continuous riding, four of the original seven riders completed the 100-mile event.
Throughout the day the riders were encouraged by neighborhood runners, dog walkers and lawn mowers. It was a long, but satisfying, day since they knew they had drawn attention to their cause.
Contributions to Ride To Remember may be submitted in the name of the Goose Creek International Triathlon team through the Alzheimer's Association website (act.alz.org).