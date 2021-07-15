Town opens fall ball registration

Registration for Summerville Parks and Recreation Fall 2021 youth sports programs runs through Aug. 1.
The town has opened registration for its Youth flag football, tee ball, baseball and soccer Fall seasons. All programs are coed.
Registration for all programs is available at the Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Office located at 301 North Hickory Street from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturdays and from noon until 6 p.m. Sundays as well as by appointment only at the Gahagan Park Office at 515 West Boundary Street. Online registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/SC/summerville-sc/catalog.
The registration fee is $45 for Summerville residents and $65 for non-residents. A $10 late fee will be added starting Aug. 2. Forms of payment accepted include cash, check and credit cards.
A birth certificate or military ID, proof of residency and proof of medical insurance are required to register.
Practices for all Fall programs will start in August. Games will be played evenings Monday through Thursday and/or Saturday mornings in mid-September and October at the Jerry Blackwell Sports Complex at Gahagan Park with the one exception being the town’s 10U baseball teams that compete at a different local facility.
Each Fall program has its own age groups and equipment requirements, but none allow the use of metal cleats for any age group.
Youth flag football age groups are: 5U (4-5), 7U (6-7) 9U (8-9), 11U (10-11) and 14U (12-14). Participants must provide their own mouthpiece and “no pocket” pants. Participants will receive a game jersey. Teams will be furnished with footballs, flags and other necessary equipment.
Youth baseball age groups are: Tee Ball 4U (3-4) and 6U (5-6), Coach Pitch 8U (7-8), and Baseball 10U (9-10). Participants must provide their own grey baseball pants and a glove. Participants for the 8U and 10U groups must provide their own batting helmet with a mask.
Baseball players will receive a game jersey and a cap. Teams will be furnished with bats, balls and tees. Catcher gear will be supplied for 8-10 group.
Youth soccer age groups are: 4U (3-4), 6U (5-6), 8U (7-8) and 10U (9-10). Participants must provide their shin guards and “no pocket” pants. Participants will receive a game jersey and socks. Teams will be furnished with additional soccer balls, cones, and other equipment.