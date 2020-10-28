Tight loss could inspire Green Wave

The Green Wave took it to the Patriots, but fell short of earning the upset that would have given Summerville the Region 8-AAAAA Football Championship.
Fort Dorchester defeated Summerville 35-34 at Bagwell Stadium Oct. 23 to improve to 5-0 on the season with a 4-0 mark against region opponents. Summerville dropped to 3-2 and 3-1.
The good news for Green Wave fans is that while the Patriots earned the region’s top seed, both teams have already qualified for the playoffs. Also, the fight the Green Wave displayed last week and the fact that Summerville only lost by a point to a team that on average was outscoring its opponents by 40 points bodes well for the Green Wave.
“Fort Dorchester has a good defense and they were all over us,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “We turned the ball over twice in the second half and that killed us. … We have a bunch of new players, but they are practicing hard and believing in themselves. We are getting better and better each week.”
The Summerville coaches are hoping the tight game will provide inspiration to the team moving forward. It will need it as its next opponent is Berkeley.
The Stags are 5-1 and have a dynamic group of skills players. Berkeley is coming off a 20-0 shutout of Cane Bay.
“This team has not played its best game yet,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson told The Berkeley Independent after the victory. “We had to win on defense (against Cane Bay). We had to win on offense last week. We haven’t played a complete game yet.”
Berkley’s sole loss of the season came to Goose Creek, which Summerville faces in two weeks.
Summerville QB Colby Shirey rushed for 111 yards and scored on runs of 80, 7 and 3 yards against Fort Dorchester. He also completed 8 of 14 pass attempts including a 19-yard TD pass to senior receiver Jacob Carter.
Summerville also scored on a fake punt. Senior punter Alex Hundemer threw to Michael Jenkins, who broke a tackle and dashed for a 58-yard TD reception that gave the Green Wave a 28-14 lead in the third quarter.
However, the Patriots had the next three scores to take a 35-28 lead early in the fourth. The last of them was set up by a fumble recovery that gave Fort Dorchester possession at the Green Wave 13-yard line.
Summerville drove 62 yards to answer that TD. Green Wave receiver Leroy Simmons made a pair of athletic catches on the sidelines to keep the drive alive and Shirey ran in from 3 yards out with 31 seconds remaining for the 35-34 margin.
Rafferty, who was Fort Dorchester’s offensive coordinator last season, decided to go for 2. Receiver Ka’Mari Hair got the pitch on a reverse, pulled up and passed, but the pass fell incomplete.
Running backs Christian Grant and Terrance Geddis were also contributors for the Green Wave. Grant had 66 rushing yards while Geddis had 58 and made two receptions for 14 yards.
Fort Dorchester senior Dwayne Wright carried much of the load for the Patriots, scoring three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Zolten Osborne completed a 32-yard TD pass to Keith Desaussure and a 26-yard TD pass to O.J. Washington.