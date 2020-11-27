Swamp Foxes look to jell

The dynamic of the Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team may be different from last year, but the Swamp Foxes aim to remain in the mix for their region.
“We need to jell but I feel ok,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “We are young, but hungry and ready to play. We are also quick. We just aren’t as skilled as we were last year.”
All-state selection Ahmad Brown and two other all-region players led the Swamp Foxes to a 17-8 record and a piece of the 2019-20 Region 8-AAAAA Boys Basketball Championship. However Ahmad Brown, Hampton Summerhill and Rashad Brown have all graduated since.
Ashley Ridge does return five varsity lettermen from last season, which gives Capers a solid foundation for this year’s squad. Senior Trey Gadson returns to give the Swamp Foxes a strong presence inside. He averaged 4 points and 4 rebounds per game during the team’s last campaign. Juniors Ethan Hearn, Malik Freeman, Jalen Mitchell and Michael Brown also return.
Hearn has been with the varsity squad since his eighth-grade season. He averaged 5 points per game and proved to be a strong passer last season.
Freeman is in his third year with the squad. He averaged 2 points per game and provided strong defense last season.
Juniors Ma’Lek Horlback and Hayden Williams are two of several new players to the squad expected to see a lot of action.
“Ma’Lek was one of the leaders in the post for our JV team last year so he should do well,” Capers said. “Hayden is quick and a good ball handler so he can help us as a point guard as well as on defense.”
Other members of the team are juniors Joseph Scialampo, Ta’Veyan Lowe and Nick Downing and sophomores Blake Gerald, Jayden Diaz-Jones and JJ Frasier.
“Our guys are excited and have a lot of energy,” Capers said. “Everyone in our region is rebuilding and we didn’t have summer or fall practice so I would say we are all trying catch up and the region is up for grabs.”