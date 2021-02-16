Swamp Foxes fall in the first round of the playoffs

The Swamp Foxes finished as one of the top two teams in Region 8-AAAAA, but were unable to advance in the state playoffs.
This season marked the return of Stacey Woods as the head AR Wrestling coach. In his previous stint as the head Swamp Fox, Woods led the team to four region championships and a Lower State title so expectations were high coming in. The team faced some unforeseen obstacles and wasn’t able to claw its way back to the very top of the region, but still had much success.
Ashley Ridge only lost a single match during the regular season, the match at Summerville that ended with the Green Wave being crowned the region champion and the Swamp Foxes having to settle for runner-up honors. However, Ashley Ridge put up quite a fight before falling by a mere point to Summerville, which has remained a Top 5 ranked team for 5A all season.
Jackson Diamond (172-pound class) and Ethan Freer (106) both pinned their Green Wave opponent during the rivalry match and Justin Motta (122) claimed a major decision. The team also received wins from Ben Singletary (115), Mason Maralit (128), Keith Grace (140) and Weston Eadie (154).
Ashley Ridge faced another Top 5 team in the first round of the playoffs and fell 52-16 to River Bluff, but the future looks bright for the team. Ashley Ridge’s Christian Garland, JJ Marsar, Singletary and Eadie are all ranked among the state’s top wrestlers for their graduating class and should be eligible to return to the team next season.