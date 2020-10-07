Swamp Foxes capture region volleyball championship

The Ashley Ridge Volleyball Team claimed its third consecutive Region 8-AAAAA Championship Oct. 7 with a win over a cross-town rival.
The Swamp Foxes defeated Fort Dorchester 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 in The Swamp to improve to 8-0 with a 7-0 mark in the region with only one region match, against Stall, remaining. All of Ashley Ridge’s region foes already have two or more region losses so the Swamp Foxes clinched the region championship and its accompanying top seed for the playoffs with the victory.
With Alli Atkinson and Vanessa Blake leading the way for a strong group of Ashley Ridge hitters this season, the Swamp Foxes are carrying on a team tradition of strong play at the net. Coach Leigh-Ann Carter also has high praise for the team’s back row.
“Our liberoes and defensive specialists have been really killing it this year,” Carter said. “Tamiyah Whitlock and Sam Alwardt have both played really well. They have switched back and forth between those positions and are really doing a good job, which allows us to get Blake and Atkinson the ball. Leila McClough has also done a good job. She is young but she is learning a lot.”
Ashley Ridge will now enter the bulk of its schedule against teams from Region 7-AAAAA. During a typical year, those matches would have been played first and followed by a pair of matches against each of the Swamp Foxes’ Region 8 opponents. Carter said playing teams her squad isn’t so familiar with later in the season may be a good thing.
“That will give us a view of some teams we haven’t seen yet,” she said. “I think playing the cross-region teams at the end of the season will benefit us going into the playoffs.”