Summerville wrestlers advance to state semifinals

The Green Wave grapplers defeated Cane Bay 57-9 to advance to the Lower State Championship match of the Class AAAAA Wrestling playoffs.
Summerville had a convincing second-round victory over the Cobras Feb. 15, losing only two weight classes while racking up bonus points in nine classes. The Green Wave advances to face River Bluff in the third round Feb. 17.
Cane Bay’s JJ Peace earned a 3-0 decision in the 115-pound weight class. Cobra wrestler Jalyn McKeen won by pin fall at 147. The Green Wave took the rest of the classes.
Summerville’s Xavier Anderson (108), Gavin Butler (128), Steel Walker (154), Jeremiah Pressley (162) and Keshawn Seabrook (172) all pinned their Cane Bay opponent. Brayton Killiri (140), Kyle Combs (197) and David Rundell (184) all earned a major decision. The Green Wave also had wins from De’Andre Jones (220), Rubin Izzard (287), Preston Hernandez (122) and Aidan Jurey (134).
