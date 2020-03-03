Summerville tops Fort D in championship game

from 1
The Summerville Softball team went 5-0 last weekend to capture its first Battle on the Bases championship.
“We were all confident and just took it one play at a time,” Summerville senior Hailey Hill said. “We put the bat on the ball for sure and kept our heads up.”
The Lady Green Wave defeated James Island, Thomas Heyward Academy, Beaufort and Hanahan to reach the championship game of the annual preseason tournament. Summerville then defeated rival Fort Dorchester 12-2 in the championship game at Wescott Park.
“I think this shows we have some potential this season,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said. “Hopefully our kids built some confidence from this. We set a goal to play good softball this weekend and take it one game at a time and the kids did a great job. We hit the ball really well and I’m super proud of them.”
Summerville had a total of 12 homeruns during the tournament.
In the title game, Shelbie Mazell had two solo homeruns and Hailey Hill had another to lift Summerville to a 3-2 lead entering the fourth inning. The Lady Green Wave than added nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Pitcher Carson Shaw kicked off the scoring frenzy with a double that drove in Mazell and Hill. She then scored off a single from Ansley Bennett. A trio of RBI singles from Mikayla Goodwin, Savanah Koester and Zoey Frasier pushed the score to 9-2. Then Mazell and Hill doubled to drive in three runs and invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Logan Goodwin and Mazell also both had a single in the bottom of the fifth.
Fort Dorchester advanced to the championship game with blowout victories over Goose Creek, Hilton Head, Colleton Prep and Cane Bay.
Shaw had the pitching win in the title game and was named the Tournament MVP.
“She hit the ball all weekend,” Tucker said. “She had several homeruns, played great at first base and stepped on the mound and did some good things.”
Hill and Mazell were also named to the 2020 Battle on the Bases All-tournament Team.
Others receiving all-tournament honors were Fort Dorchester’s Faith Jones and Jewel Cooper, Hanahan’s Amber Elmore, Cane Bay’s Hailey Howell, Stratford’s Camryn Weatherford and Wando’s Samantha Bumgarner.