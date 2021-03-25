Summerville team shines during Palmetto 200 Relay

A group of Summerville athletes won the Ultra Open Division of the 2021 Palmetto 200 Relay March 19-20.
Ryan Price, Cory Rogers, Emmanuel Ruelis, Will Thompson, Bryan Weiss and David Vick finished the 200-mile race from Santee to Awendaw in 25 hours, 2 minutes and 40 seconds to win the division. Running for team Post Fontaine, their average pace was 7:24 per mile. The six men have trained together for many years and regularly run several local races together.
Aiding the men in their efforts was van driver Dan Morris.
The Palmetto 200 Relay begins in the Midlands of South Carolina and winds its way into Charleston before ending in Awendaw. The route crosses the Ravenel Bridge twice. Ultra team runners divide the 36 legs, each running more than 30 miles during the overnight event.