Summerville girls fall in second round

Summerville lost a thrilling game to Wando during the second round of the Class AAAAA Girls Basketball playoffs.
Summerville was eliminated from the playoffs Feb. 21 with a 49-42 loss to Wando in The Firehouse. Wando took an early lead in the game, but every time it looked to cushion the lead Summerville came charging back.
Wando hit a pair of three-point shots and two free throws in the final two minutes of the third quarter to take a 33-25 lead into the final eight minutes. Then Summerville scored 17 points in the fourth to nearly advance.
With just more than two minutes remaining in the final quarter, Jasmine Grant had an old-fashioned three-point play to give Summerville a 40-38 lead. Summerville had opportunities from there, but couldn’t capitalize enough and Wando was clutch at the free-throw line in the final two minutes.
“We played hard but a couple of things hurt us down the stretch,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “We missed some free throws and had a couple of turnovers, but all in all we played a heck of a game.”
Senior Teliya Johnson paced Summerville and finished with a game-high 13 points. Grant added 10 points for Summerville while Carya Manick added 6. Devenney Curry and Elizabeth Eads both scored 11 points to lead Wando, which improved to 17-5 with the win.
Summerville, which won its region championship outright this season, finishes the season with a 21-7 record. It is the team’s most successful season since Davis took over the program. Since the coach will only lose two seniors, he has high expectations moving forward.
“These girls all relied on each other, trusted each other and played together,” Davis said. “We also had great support from the parents. We practiced early mornings and everyone was here and didn’t miss a beat. They are dedicated. I have pretty much everybody coming back so for the future that will be big. This (finish) gives us goals to achieve next year and teaches our girls that everything counts.”
Summerville opened the playoffs with a 57-36 win over visiting White Knoll. After pulling out to a six-point lead in the first half, the Lady Green Wave outscored White Knoll 15-1 in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.
Manick had a team-high 11 points for Summerville. Johnson added 9 points for Summerville while Grant and Kylie Sims both added 8. White Knoll’s Jasmine Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points.