Summerville Country Club holds club championships

Summerville Country Club PGA pro Bray Blanton (left), 2021 club championship winner D McCollum (center) and 2021 President’s Cup winner Richard Brewer.

D McCollum claimed the men’s overall title after carding rounds of 68 and 72 in the Summerville Country Club's  2021 club championships May 15-16.

Christian Woods was right on McCollum’s heels, finishing with two rounds of 71 to claim runner-up honors. With two-day scores of 143, Mike Cobb and Bob Merryman tied for third place.

After a five-year drought of participants for its Ladies Division, the club finally crowned a Ladies Club champion. Aubrey Merryman followed a round of 88 with a round of 84 to claim the title. Christine Sideikas Evans had rounds of 89 and 102 to claim runner-up honors for the ladies.

Richard Brewer had a low-net score of 142 to be named the 2021 President's Cup winner.

Summerville Country Club Ladies Champion Aubrey Merryman with her dad Bob Merryman. 

Flight 1

D McCollum 68-72

Christian Woods 71-71

Mike Cobb 73-70

Flight 2

David Connor 79-73

Ethan Eargle 81-73

Gary Hartmann 76-81

Flight 3

Brooks Harlow 82-77

Wade Mizell 82-83

Andy White 82-85

Flight 4

Wyatt Mizell 88-81

Wayne Mizell 90-80

Mike Anderson 89-87

Flight 5

Steve Wilson 101-93

Luke Summers 99-101

Bob Sideikas 102-100

Gold Division Flight (65+)

Barry Connor 83-88

Jim Banks 90-86

President's Cup

Richard Brewer 142

Jim Linder 144

Derrick Johnson 148

D McCollum 148