Summerville Country Club holds club championships

D McCollum claimed the men’s overall title after carding rounds of 68 and 72 in the Summerville Country Club's 2021 club championships May 15-16.
Christian Woods was right on McCollum’s heels, finishing with two rounds of 71 to claim runner-up honors. With two-day scores of 143, Mike Cobb and Bob Merryman tied for third place.
After a five-year drought of participants for its Ladies Division, the club finally crowned a Ladies Club champion. Aubrey Merryman followed a round of 88 with a round of 84 to claim the title. Christine Sideikas Evans had rounds of 89 and 102 to claim runner-up honors for the ladies.
Richard Brewer had a low-net score of 142 to be named the 2021 President's Cup winner.
Flight 1
D McCollum 68-72
Christian Woods 71-71
Mike Cobb 73-70
Flight 2
David Connor 79-73
Ethan Eargle 81-73
Gary Hartmann 76-81
Flight 3
Brooks Harlow 82-77
Wade Mizell 82-83
Andy White 82-85
Flight 4
Wyatt Mizell 88-81
Wayne Mizell 90-80
Mike Anderson 89-87
Flight 5
Steve Wilson 101-93
Luke Summers 99-101
Bob Sideikas 102-100
Gold Division Flight (65+)
Barry Connor 83-88
Jim Banks 90-86
President's Cup
Richard Brewer 142
Jim Linder 144
Derrick Johnson 148
D McCollum 148