Summerville Country Club crowns Member-Member champions

Archie Miller and Andy White teamed up to claim the 2020 Summerville Country Club Member-Member championship.
The club hosted this year’s Member-Member Golf Tournament Sept 12-13. Two-person teams competed using four different nine-hole formats.
Miller and White finished with a 131 score to place first. Derrick Johnson and Stan Byram were right behind with a 133 score to place second in the first flight.
2020 Overall Member-Member Results
Flight 1: 1st Andy White – Archie Miller 131
2nd Derrick Johnson – Stan Byram 133
Flight 2: 1st Randy Henderson - Mike Allegrucci 135
2nd Eric Thompson – Brian Hilton 139
Flight 3: 1st Cory Deering – Jeff Winningham 135
2nd Tom Jeter – Lee Ray 137
Flight 4: 1st Ce Buddin – Kevin Thompson 143
2nd Wayne Mizell – Wade Mizell 148