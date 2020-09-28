You are the owner of this article.
Summerville Country Club crowns Member-Member champions

  • Updated
Archie Miller and Andy White won the 2020 Summerville Country Club Member-Member Golf Tournament.

 Contributed Photo

Archie Miller and Andy White teamed up to claim the 2020 Summerville Country Club Member-Member championship.

The club hosted this year’s Member-Member Golf Tournament Sept 12-13. Two-person teams competed using four different nine-hole formats.

Miller and White finished with a 131 score to place first. Derrick Johnson and Stan Byram were right behind with a 133 score to place second in the first flight.

2020 Overall Member-Member Results

Flight 1: 1st Andy White – Archie Miller 131

2nd Derrick Johnson – Stan Byram 133

Flight 2: 1st Randy Henderson - Mike Allegrucci 135

2nd Eric Thompson – Brian Hilton 139

Flight 3: 1st Cory Deering – Jeff Winningham 135

2nd Tom Jeter – Lee Ray 137

Flight 4: 1st Ce Buddin – Kevin Thompson 143

2nd Wayne Mizell – Wade Mizell 148

