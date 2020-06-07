Sports Desk Memories: Patriots were perfect in 2015

In the early days of the program Fort Dorchester Football played the role of the underdog, but the Patriots finished the 2015 season as the top dog.
Fort Dorchester made quite the statement that season, turning in several dominate performances and defeating several of its rivals en route to claiming the South Carolina Class AAAA, Division 1 Football Championship.
Fort Dorchester finished the season ranked 80th nationally out of 15,000 teams MaxPreps considers for its rankings and entered the next season ranked 14th nationally.
FD quarterback Dakereon Joyner, who was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year, accounted for more than 3,300 yards and 48 touchdowns to lead FD’s high-powered spread offense that averaged nearly 44 points per game. Joyner completed 169 of 290 passes for 3,197 yards and 30 TDs while carrying the ball 172 times for 1,002 yards and 18 more scores.
Senior Datron James rushed for 1,774 yards and 33 TDs on 284 carries.
Joyner had a trio of reliable receivers in senior Diondre Champaigne (54 catches, 1,212 yards, 15 TDs) junior Adonicus Sanders (44 catches, 934 yards, 8 TDs) and sophomore Raquan Simons (49 catches, 816 yards, 4 TDs).
Seniors John Simpson and Chris Morales led the FD offensive line.
Junior outside linebacker Deandre Peterson led the Patriots in tackles with 146 and eight quarterback sacks. Middle linebacker Kenneth Brown contributed 128 tackles while junior tackle Khalid Katz made 121 stoops including 10 for a loss. Senior safety Tabarious Hartzog intercepted four passes and made 64 tackles.
Below is the Summerville Journal Scene’s article on the state championship game in December of 2015.
The Patriots nailed it!
Fort Dorchester claimed its first football state championship Saturday with a 59-31 victory over Dorman in the Class AAAA, Division 1 championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Patriots improved to 15-0 on the season, the first in school history during which Fort Dorchester has even advanced to the championship game.
“A coach’s dream is to be undefeated and win a championship so this is a dream come true for me,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “Dorman is a great football team. They beat Byrnes and Dutch Fork so scoring 59 points isn’t bad.”
Dorman fell to 11-4 with the loss after avenging regular-season losses to Byrnes and Dutch Fork in the playoffs.
Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner had a hand in four touchdowns. The sophomore threw TD passes that covered 43, 11 and 26 yards and scored on a 14-yard run to put the Patriots up 7-0 roughly three minutes into the first quarter. Joyner completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 303 yards and rushed for 63 yards.
Senior FD running back Datron James scored on a pair of 2-yard runs and on a 4-yard run. James finished with 137 rushing yards on 31 carries.
Diondre Champaigne led the Patriot receivers with five catches for 129 yards. RaQuan Simmons added 85 yards on five catches and Adonicas Sanders added 72 yards on three catches. All three receivers had a TD catch, as did Patriot tight end Nick Dederick.
Matt Granger gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter by hitting a 24-yard field goal and was 7 for 7 on PAT kicks. Fellow senior Riley Rozanski sent the PAT kick through the uprights following the game’s final TD.
The Fort Dorchester defense was impressive playing against Dorman quarterback Collin Hill, who has been selected to lead the South Carolina all-star team in this year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Sophomore linebacker Johnathan Parker led the Patriots in tackles with six, including three unassisted. He also had one of two Patriot fumble recoveries.
Michael Brown recovered another Dorman fumble and intercepted a Hill pass to set up Fort Dorchester’s first touchdown. Defensive back William Shaw intercepted Hill late in the second quarter to set up a score as time expired in the first half.
“I’m so happy for all these fans, coaches and kids,” LaPrad said. “It’s been a long ride, but it has been a good ride and I’m proud of these kids.”
Fort Dorchester outgained the Cavaliers 537 yards to 479. Dorman was only down by two scores at halftime, but the Patriots outscored the Cavaliers 14-0 in the third quarter.
Hill was productive. The Dorman QB finished with 297 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. He threw three TD passes and ran for a score.
The Patriots made a few mistakes in the game, but kept driving forward toward the prize to run away with it.
For much of the day, the Fort coaching staff had just the right call for the situation.
“The game plan coming in was just to be balanced, to try to run and throw the ball, but all season if someone tried to stop one thing we were going to take advantage of the other,” Fort Dorchester Offensive Coordinator Ian Rafferty said. “I think their plan coming in today was to stop the run. That left the passing game wide open for us.”
With the game tied at 10-all, the Fort used a trick play to take the lead as Sanders threw to Champaigne for a 43-yard TD reception.
“We ran that same play against Wando, except we threw it to Dakereon so we just changed it up a little,” Rafferty said. “We had Champaign come in and act like he was blocking and then he released down the field. I knew the kids wanted to run it and figured that was the perfect time.”
Dorman retied the game with a 67-yard catch and run to the end zone by Bryson Woodruff.
Then the Fort scored four straight touchdowns to take a 45-17 lead halfway through the third quarter.
The Patriots drove 80 yards to reclaim the lead on the 2-yard TD run by James. Then Shaw made his pick to set up a 44-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 4-yard TD run by James with no time remaining in the second quarter.
The Patriots came out of the locker room and scored on a 43-yard pass to Saunders and an 11-yard pass to Dederick.
From there, the Patriots simply matched Dorman’s scoring. Hill scored on a 2-yard run and a 7-yard pass to Diquan Green, but the Patriots scored on a 26-yard pass to Simmons and a 2-yard run by James.
When asked, Rafferty agreed his team nailed it.
“The coaching staff, these kids, the school, the community, everybody, I mean did you see the people in the stands, it was unbelievable. I think we definitely hit a home run today.”