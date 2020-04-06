Sports Briefs

Ace
Roger Mahaffey had a hole-in-one at Summerville Country Club March 21. Mahaffey drove the ball 135 yards to ace hole 15. Witnesses were David Terry, Doug Hammond and Jack Williams.
Knights golf
The Knights of Columbus Council 6629, St. John the Beloved, is hosting its annual golf tournament May 2 at Summerville Country Club. The cost is $75 per person with all proceeds going to the American Heart Fund. Included in the cost is breakfast, lunch following the tournament, refreshments on the course (strategically located) and door prizes galore. For more information contact Dick Gotheridge at 843-568-2496.