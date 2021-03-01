Sports Briefs

Ace
Mark Eckels made his first Hole In One on February 10, 2021. Eckels used his 4 hybrid to drive the ball 135 yards and ace the second hole at Summerville Country Club. His witnesses were George Maes and Bob Ghirlanda.
Youth Golf Lessons
First Tee – Greater Charleston is partnering with local golf courses to offer youth free rounds of golf.
As part of the “Swing It Forward CHS” initiative, the nonprofit offers youth under the age of 18 free lessons at Berkeley Country Club, Charleston Municipal, Patriots Point Links, Wescott Golf Club, and Wrenwoods Golf Course. For more information, call any of the partner golf courses.