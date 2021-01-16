Sports Briefs

Ace
Charlie Tapp made a hole in one at Summerville Country Club Jan. 2. Tapp used his 8 iron to drive the ball 140 yards and ace Hole 6. Witnesses were Gerry Purvis, David Terry and Ce Buddin.
Mental Health Heroes tourney
Lowcountry Transitions at Trident Medical Center is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Mental Health Heroes nonprofit organization.
Organizers are searching for participants and sponsors for the annual event. Designed to provide support to those in Lowcountry impacted by mental illness, the tournament is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. start Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf Club and will feature hole-in-one, longest drive and longest putt challenges for prizes. Mulligans can be purchased at the rate of three for $10.
Teams of four can register for a $500 donation. To register or for more information, visit https://www.mhheroes.com/golf/.