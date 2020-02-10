Sports Briefs

Coastal Select try-outs
The Coastal Select Girls’ Basketball program is having open gym/try-outs for all girls in grades 7 through 11. Tryouts are scheduled from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Cathedral Academy Athletic Center located at 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. There is no fee to attend. For more information, visit Coastalselectbasketball@gmail.com.
Soccer camp
The Summerville High School Lady Green Wave Soccer program is hosting a soccer camp for males and females age 5-15 this spring. The camp, scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon March 28, will be coached by Green Wave coaches and players. Email Coach Cheryl Baggett at cbaggett@dorchester2.k12.sc.us for more information.
Knights golf
The Knights of Columbus Council 6629, St. John the Beloved, is hosting its annual golf tournament May 2 at Summerville Country Club. The cost is $75 per person with all proceeds going to the American Heart Fund. Included in the cost is breakfast, lunch following the tournament, refreshments on the course (strategically located) and door prizes galore. For more information contact Dick Gotheridge at 843-568-2496.
Free tennis clinics
The Town of Summerville is offering free tennis clinics for kids age five and older. Clinics are being conducted at the Doty Park Tennis Facility each Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. for the next several weeks and are designed to teach tennis fundamentals. Participants will receive instruction on groundstrokes, net play, serving, footwork, and more as well as play games. Rackets and tennis balls are provided. Participants should wear proper shoes and attire, a hat or visor, and bring a water bottle.
Berkeley basketball
The Berkeley High School basketball teams have some work to do in the final week of the regular season if they want to be part of the postseason scene.
They’re coming off a Region 7-AAAAA sweep at the hands of James Island on Friday. The Lady Stags fell, 40-27, and the Berkeley boys lost, 62-44.
Berkeley hosts Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Cane Bay on Jan. 14 to cap the regular season. The top four teams in region play are guaranteed spots in the playoffs.
Stratford and Cane Bay are in the same boat as Berkeley, needing some success this week to have a shot at the playoffs.
The Lady Stags (11-9) are 3-5 in in the region, tied for fourth with Cane Bay. In the loss to James Island, Skylar Scott scored 14 points for Berkeley.
Goose Creek has already locked up the region with an 8-0 record while Wando is 6-2 and James Island 4-4.
The Berkeley boys (9-11) are 2-6 in the region, tied for fifth with Cane Bay. Goose Creek and James Island are tied for first with 6-2 marks. Wando is 5-3 while Stratford is 3-5.
Timberland’s basketball teams were swept by Burke High School on Friday. The boys lost 61-59 while the Lady Wolves fell, 70-23.
Camryn Salters had 13 points for Timberland’s girls.
The Cross girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 53-50 victory over Bethune-Bowman on Friday and finished second in the region behind defending Class A champion Scott’s Branch.
The Lady Trojans took Scott’s Branch to overtime earlier in the week.
College baseball cranks up Feb. 14
The Charleston Southern baseball season cranks up Friday, Feb. 14 at home against the Maryland Terrapins.
First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
The Bucs finish the weekend with three games against Rider, including a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
CSU travels to face College of Charleston on Feb. 18.
Citadel’s baseball team also opens up at home this weekend, hosting Coppin State Friday through Sunday (4 p.m, 3 p.m., 1 p.m.).
The College of Charleston hosts Iona on Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (4 p.m.) before ending the weekend against Maryland (1 p.m.).