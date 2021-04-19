Sports Briefs Staff Report Roger Lee Author email Apr 19, 2021 45 min ago Subscribe today for $2.29 / week AceMichael "Derrick" Johnson had a hole-in-one at Summerville Country Club April 12. Johnson used a seven iron to drive the ball 156 yards and ace Hole 17. Witnesses were Joe Waring, Eric Thompson and Wes Gibson. Tags Hole-in-one Golf Summerville Country Club Roger Lee Author email Today's Top Headlines Clemson running back's dad was Dabo's teammate at Alabama before tragic accident Charleston march over recent police shootings in Minnesota, Chicago gets heated Charleston among 24 least affordable US housing regions; Greenville in 28 most affordable McMaster declares 'war' on Democratic policies during Charleston County GOP convention As North Charleston booms with new apartments, many unaffordable to average residents SC school district bought spy cameras and falsified records. Its leader kept her job. Astra Sharma claims first WTA Tour title at MUSC Health Women's Open Buyer of Charleston restaurant building that sold for $2.66M wants to add rooftop bar Bills missing in the mail, late fees, and dialing for dollars in South Carolina Richland County plan would be blueprint for parks, new business near Village at Sandhill