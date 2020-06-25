Smith focusing on Legend Oaks junior tennis programs

Legend Oaks Golf and Tennis Club is once again offering summer tennis programs and has added an instructor who specializes in junior tennis.
Gavin Smith, who formerly served as Director of Junior Programs at the I’On Club in Mount Pleasant, has joined the Legend Oaks staff. The tennis pro headed the junior programs at I’On for three years. Prior to that he spent three years as a High Performance Coach at the Family Circle facility on Daniel Island.
“Gavin is the Director of Junior Development at Legend Oaks,” Legend Oaks Director of Tennis and Aquatics Andy Steingold said. “He is responsible for after school programs, tennis camps and Junior Team Tennis. He is also available for both junior and adult private lessons.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, Smith played college tennis at Whittier College in California. His most recent rating is 5.0.
This summer, Legend Oaks is offering junior tennis programs for players of various ages and skill levels. Each program will feature four-week sessions. Costs range from $60 to $180 depending on the level of the session and how many times per week instruction is provided. Some discounts are given to club members.
Descriptions of the various sessions are listed below. For further information, contact club staff members at 843-405-8803.
Legend Oaks Summer 2020 Junior Programs
LEVEL 1 TENNIS SKILLS AND COORDINATION (Red-Foam Balls) AGES 4 -7
Introduce your child to tennis. Children develop their general motor and athletic skills. The program focuses on coordination training, movement and balance skills as well as sending and receiving skills. Children learn the first stages of cooperative tennis while also learning how to initiate a rally, move and judge a ball (reception and centering skills), control the racquet at the contact point and control the height, direction and depth to be successful. Games are an important part of the program and the children are exposed to games that are both fun and tennis related. Tuesday or Thursday 2:15-3:00pm*
LEVEL 2 JUNIOR DEVELOPMENT 1 AGES 8-12
By the end of this program, a child should be able to play Tennis using a full or abbreviated serving motion. The children learn how to move effectively so as to ensure good position and balance for each shot. They are taught how to adapt to different situations and how to compete.
Monday or Wednesday 2-3:00pm*
Level 3 JUNIOR DEVELOPMENT 2 AGES 13-16
By the end of this program, a child should be able to play Tennis using a full or abbreviated serving motion. The children learn how to move effectively so as to ensure good position and balance for each shot. They are taught how to adapt to different situations and how to compete.
Tuesday or Thursday 3-4:30pm*
LEVEL 4 JUNIOR ACADEMY AGES 9-17
In the most intense clinic, juniors will be drilled on the more advanced concepts of the game. This clinic is designed for intermediate to advanced players who are ready for competitive play. This group will be Invitation Only.
Cost Levels 1-2: 1x/week $60/member, $70/non-member. 2x/week $110/member, $130/non-member (minimum 6 students/class) ALL CLASSES ARE 4 WEEK SESSIONS.
Cost Levels 3-4: 1x/week $90/member, $110/non-member. 2x/week $160/member, $180/non-member (minimum 6 students/class) ALL CLASSES ARE 4 WEEK SESSIONS.
Classes begin June 29 and July 27.
* Friday will be used for rainouts.