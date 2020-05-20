SHS announces new Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

from A9
Summerville High School officials have released the list of people who will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame this Fall.
The SHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks to honor outstanding former Green Wave student-athletes and members of the Summerville community who made significant impact on the school’s Athletic Department. Annually, a committee of Green Wave Coaches and members of the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame meet to select five inductees from the graduates of Summerville High and two special category inductees. Descriptions of the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are below.
Jack Curtin – ‘85
Jack is a 1985 graduate of Summerville High School and led the 1984 Green Wave Boys Soccer Team to a Class AAAA State Championship. As the goalkeeper in ’84, Jack allowed only 7 goals in 18 games, including 13 shut-outs.
Over a two-year span, the Wave Soccer Program recorded 30 victories. Jack earned three varsity letters in soccer and multiple all-region, all-lowcountry, and all-state honors and finished as a runner-up for the statewide soccer player of the year honor in 1984.
Jack went on to star on the pitch for Alderson Broaddus College, where he would record 20 wins as a starter, including playing in the NAIA National Championship match in 1988. Jack currently resides in Alabama with his family where he is the owner/ operator of Jack of All Trades Home Improvement and Maintenance.
Malcolm Mackey – ‘92
Malcolm is a 1992 graduate of Summerville High School and earned varsity letters in football and track. On the football field, Malcolm was a dominant force from the fullback position, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his varsity seasons as well as paving the way as a blocking back for others on the team. On the track, he was a multi-discipline athlete, competing in the 100-meter, 200, 400, long jump, and triple jump.
Following his matriculation from Summerville High School, Malcolm earned a scholarship to Elizabeth City State University. During his time with the Vikings, he was an all-conference performer at running back. Malcom and his family live in Georgia where he owns his own business.
Tuesdie Lisenby Abernathy – ‘03
Tuesdie is a 2003 graduate of Summerville High School. Although she only spent her junior and senior years with the Green Wave, her impact was felt across two sports.
On the volleyball court, Tuesdie earned multiple all-star and MVP awards, including all-region, all-lowcountry, all-state, and the Optimist Club All-Area Team. She scored more than 3,000 kills in her career from her spot on the front line and led the Wave to a 2002 AAAA State Championship.
Tuesdie was also a force to be reckoned with on the softball diamond, where she earned 7 varsity letters (2 at SHS), was named to the all-region team, and was voted MVP by her teammates her senior year. She earned a scholarship to Gardner-Webb University following her time at Summerville, but her career was cut short by a leg injury. Tuesdie and her husband are raising their family in Summerville where she is the owner/operator of Tuesdie’s Salon.
Derrick Myers – ‘94
Derrick is a 1994 graduate of Summerville High School and made his athletic prowess known across multiple sports. Derrick earned varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track during his time with the Green Wave.
On the football field, he starred from his defensive back position as a three-year starter and was named to the All-Lowcountry Team in 1994. During a single season with the Wave wrestling team, the Wave grapplers would earn an AAAA State Championship.
Derrick was most dominant on the track, earning four varsity letters, three individual region championships, and finishing in the Top 5 at the AAAA State Championship on multiple occasions. His track career culminated in a 1994 AAAA Team State Championship.
Following his time at Summerville, Derrick attended Charleston Southern University on a football and track scholarship. Derrick would return to Summerville High School as a teacher and coach. He was a member of the track coaching staff that won the 2001 AAAA Team State Championship. Derrick currently resides in Georgia with his wife Quan and their children.
Russell Fipps – ‘64
Russell graduated from Summerville High School in 1964. He starred on the diamond in the early days of Green Wave Baseball. A baseball phenom at a young age, Russell would become the first Green Wave student-athlete ever to earn five varsity letters in a single sport after earning a spot on the squad in the eighth grade.
Following high school, the Charleston White Sox pick Russell up and he went on to play professional baseball for several more years. Following his time with the White Sox, Russell settled down in Summerville to raise his family.
Raymond “Tinker” Walsh – Special Category
Tinker graduated from Summerville High School in 1965 but would make his biggest impact to Summerville Athletics as an employee for Dorchester School District Two. He served as the voluntary videographer for the Green Wave Football Team across three decades (1969 to 1983), providing game film for the coaching staff.
During his time with DD2, Tinker also volunteered as a bus driver for the football squad. Earning the position of Director of Maintenance for the district, Tinker provided countless hours of time and energy in maintaining all of the Green Wave athletic facilities, including John McKissick Field and Memorial Stadium.
Anthony Pinckney — Special Category
Anthony is a 1979 graduate of Summerville High School where he was a member of two state championship Green Wave Baseball Teams (’78 and ’79). His biggest contribution to Green Wave Athletics, though, was as a youth baseball and football coach and a lifelong Summerville High School supporter.
Anthony coached Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball for 31 years, leading teams to multiple state playoff appearances during that time. Anthony would go on to serve as commissioner of the local league for 18 years.
As a youth football coach with the Sertoma league, Anthony coached teams to five championships across every division of football offered in the program. In both of these sports, he would inspire generations of high performing Green Wave student-athletes.
Now retired, Anthony spends Friday nights in the fall on his front porch listening to Green Wave Football games.