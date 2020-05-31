SCHSL plan leaves return date up to districts

The S.C. High School League issued its return-to-play guidelines for high school sports on Thursday, but left open the question of when teams can begin summer workouts.
That issue must be decided by individual school districts and schools, said the SCHSL, which governs sports for 206 member schools. High school sports have been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 460 people and sickened at least 10,600 in the state.
High school coaches, players and parents have been awaiting word on when sports activities can resume in South Carolina. The S.C. Independent Schools Association, which governs private schools, set June 1 as its return date last week. Other states in the South have set specific dates for return.
But the High School League did not.
“SCHSL member schools may begin limited summer activities when their district/school permits academic group activities on campus,” the league’s guidance says. “Please communicate with your local administration regarding when your school will resume activities.”
That left some coaches frustrated and others praising the SCHSL for allowing schools to resume sports activities when they feel they are ready.
“Basically they didn’t give us a date,” said Goose Creek football coach Jason Winstead. “They told the districts that we’re good to go back when the district says you can resume activities. It’s a little frustrating that they didn’t give us a date.”
C.E. Murray athletic director and football coach Brian Smith said the High School League did the right thing.
“They can’t give a specific date as each city, town, (and) district has different numbers dealing with this virus,” Smith posted on Twitter. “So they have to leave it up to the individual district to decide what is in their best interest, as they should.”
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton acknowledged that some players and families may not yet feel safe to return to collective workouts.
“Please understand that some families may not feel it is safe or appropriate to begin in-person workouts at this time,” he said. “Also, many families may have plans for the previously scheduled summer dead weeks. In both instances, student-athletes should be allowed to return to team activities without repercussions when they feel it is appropriate to do so.
“In these unprecedented times, please allow for participation without mandatory attendance requirements during the summer period.”