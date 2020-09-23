SCHSL football season kicks off Friday

Football teams for public high schools in the area will finally get to compete Friday.
Most teams had to cancel spring practice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams in Dorchester School District Two only had a few days of conditioning and training in June before those activities were shut down so those teams didn’t have team training activities until late August. Coaches are excited about getting their teams back under the Friday Night Lights, but do have concerns they haven’t really had in the past.
“I’m concerned about the amount of offseason training we had,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “Compared to teams in Berkeley County and the Columbia and Spartanburg areas we are behind. Fortunately our players’ attitudes have been fantastic and we have made up a lot of last time the past three weeks. ”
Also fortunate for the Patriots, they don’t open their season against a team that had more offseason activities than they did. Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge open the season by playing each other at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ashley Ridge.
One could argue things are even more difficult for Ashley Ridge and Summerville this year because they both have a new head coach.
“It’s been hard to tell exactly where we are this year with all the restrictions and shutdowns and restarts so I just try to do what has worked for me in the past,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “I am trying to provide some sense of normalcy for our kids, but it is hard. There is a lot of flexibility and a lot of adjustments that have to happen and it is tough on coaches, kids and families. We have to make up for lost time and find the best way to do it.”
He has decided turning focus inward rather than on who the opponent is each week will help his team make up some ground.
“If we get caught up in all that we will falter,” he said. “Green and blue are curse words around here. We are all about cardinal and gold. We need to focus on ourselves. Obviously the game plan is important but it is what we are doing that will determine how successful we will be.”
Summerville opens its season by hosting Stratford at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. New Green Wave coach Ian Rafferty is also turning focus inward.
“We are trying to change the mentality here a little and how we do things and I think that will help us,” Rafferty said.
A former Summerville player himself, he is also looking to lean a little on the notorious Green Wave tradition.
“I’ve hired a lot of former Summerville people and Green Wave Football means a lot to them,” he said of his coaching staff. “They will do whatever needs to be done to make the program successful.”
Adding to his staff’s challenges is they are implementing a new offense this season.
“Offense takes time and we haven’t had the luxury of time this year,” he said. “We have a new system and new terminology so it has been a slow process, but the kids are trying hard to pick it up and we do have skill guys. We are having to use some younger kids to fill a couple of offensive linemen positions.”
Fort Dorchester is coming off an 11-1 season that ended with a loss to Dutch Fork in the third round of the playoffs. Summerville is coming off a 7-4 season that ended with a loss to Goose Creek in the second round of the playoffs. Ashley Ridge is coming off a 3-6 season that ended with a loss to Stall in the final week of the regular season.