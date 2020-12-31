SC Surf teams win at State Cup

A youth soccer program that attracts athletes from across the Lowcountry made some noise at the 2020 SCYSA Final Four State Cup tournament in Florence Dec. 12-13.
SC Surf sent six teams to the tournament and more than half of them won their division.
“Our clubs focus on individual development of our younger players is the foundation for which teams build their future successes,” SC Surf Director of Soccer Matt Parmer said. “For that reason, it's important for us all to celebrate these victories and use them, as a blueprint, to serve future players at our club. The players and coaches making up our State Championship teams have worked hard all year and for many years previous to these victories. We are very proud of their accomplishment and look forward to many more in the future.”
The Surf 2006 Girls NPL team won its semi-final game against Furman United 5-0 to set up a final against SCUFC. The Surf battled in a competitive game and won 2-1 with a minute left in extra-time to avoid a penalty shootout and be crowned champions.
The Surf 2006 Boys NPL played a semi-final against CESA where it won 3-0, playing some really good soccer. That set them up for a final against CFC where they played well again and were crowned champions after winning 2-0.
The Surf 2005 Girls NPL team lost its semi-final to the eventual winners (TFC) 2-1. The Surf placed overall after a solid 4-2 win against Furman United.
The Surf 2005 Boys NPL team’s semi-final game was 3-3 against SCUFC after extra-time. The game went to PK's where the Surf won after a long shootout which finished 10-9. They then played against Lexington in the final and won 1-0 after scoring a late penalty.
The Surf 2003/02 Girls NPL (U18/19) team played its semi-final game against CFC and won 1-0 in a close contest. They then had to play a tough final against SCUFC where they battled well throughout and won in extra-time with a minute to play when they scored to win the game.
The Surf 2003/02 Boys NPL (U18/19) team had a tough semi-final game against SCUFC where it took an early lead and ended up seeing the lead through to the end to win 1-0. In the final the Surf played Tormenta FC (TFC) and had a nail biter that it won in PK's.
"What our girls’ teams did this weekend was phenomenal, seeing the attitude and mentality that every individual applied to their game is a huge step in the right direction for these girls competing at the highest level,” Tyral Hicken, director of coaching for the Surf’s girls’ program, said. “It is not just about talent, being able to stay focused and emotionally engaged in games is important and we saw that a lot this weekend.
“There were some fantastic games this weekend and every player, parent and coach should be proud of the performances and the direction that the Girls Program is heading in."
Parmer echoed his thoughts.
“I’m extremely pleased in our boys’ performances this past weekend,” Parmer said. “The total commitment to the cause among all players and coaches was fully on display. It has been a fall season unlike any other and to see these teams advance to this stage is a great achievement."