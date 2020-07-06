Registration open for Meyers junior golf tournament

Summerville Country Club’s 21st annual Junior Open golf tournament in memory of Dr. Roy Meyers tees off July 10.
Registration for the tournament costs $25 and is open through noon July 9. The fee includes lunch and prizes.
The event features three age divisions. Junior golfers age 7-10 will use the special tees and compete on a nine-hole course. Those age 11-12 will use the red tees and compete on a nine-hole course. Those age 13-18 will use the white tees and compete on an 18-hole course.
Practice rounds will be available July 6-9 at no charge to those registered for the tournament. Parents wanting to join their junior golfer for practice rounds can do so for an $18 cart fee and no additional charges.
Meyers was a standout baseball and track athlete when he was young. Later in life, he took up golf and it became one of his primary passions.
A long time Summerville Country Club member, the optometrist became renowned for his love of golf and efforts to inspire children and young adults to be active. His support of junior golf programs inspired club officials to name their annual junior golf tournament in his honor. Since his passing in 2011, the tournament is hosted every summer in memory of the man who helped launch it.
Last year the individual stroke golf tournament featured more than 20 golfers.
A.J. Martino, 14, took the top prize for the 2019 tournament. He claimed his third consecutive Meyers Junior Open title by shooting a one-under-par 70 from the white tees. Aubrey Merryman was the top female for the age 13-18 division. She defended her 2018 title by shooting 89.
Cash Blanton, 12, shot a 48 from the red tees to win the age 11-12 division.
Cas Yingling finished with a round of 49 from the special tees to place first in the age 7-10 division.
To register or for more information on the tournament, contact the Summerville Country Club pro shop (843-873-2210, extension 1).