Registration deadline closing in for Summerville Country Club's junior golf tournament

Summerville Country Club recently crowned champions for one of its summer golf tournaments and is finalizing plans for another.
The window to register is closing fast for the club’s 22nd annual Junior Open in memory of Dr. Roy Meyers. The tournament is scheduled for July 16 so those ages 7 to 18 wanting to test their skills against other junior golfers in the area need to turn in a completed entry form to the club’s pro shop no later than July 14.
The entry fee is $25 and includes lunch.
Tee times for the annual junior event will be scheduled through the pro shop and begin at 8 a.m. The tournament features three divisions. Golfers ages 7-10 will play nine holes and use the special tees. Those ages 11-12 will also play nine holes but use the red tees. Golfers ages 13-18 play 18 holes and use the white tees.
Prizes will be awarded in all divisions based on gross scores. Practice rounds (walking only) will be available July 12-15 at no charge. Parents wanting to join their kids for practice can do so for an $18 cart fee.
Summerville High School golfer AJ Martino is the Roy Meyers Junior Open defending champion.
Summerville Country Club held its annual Father-Son/Daughter Golf Tournament June 26-27.
Two-time defending Chick Miler Invitational champion Christian Woods and his father Kirk followed a low-gross score of 65 on the first day of the two-person captain’s choice tournament with a score of 55 on the second to claim the 2021 Father-Son/Daughter Championship.
Summerville Country Club Father-Son/Daughter
(Flight winners determined by low net)
FLIGHT 1
1st - Britt and Brodie Blanton (130)
2nd - Mike Windham-Jason Stewart (130)
T3rd - Mike and Mason Mitchell (131)
Barry Connor - Taylor Summers (131)
FLIGHT 2
1st - Kirk and Christian Woods (128)
2nd - Tony and Kevin Neuroth (132)
3rd - Jeff and Josh Traylor (133)
FLIGHT 3
1st - Bob and Aubrey Merryman (136)
2nd - Terry and Terence Jenkins (136)
3rd - Wayne and Wade Mizell (139)
FLIGHT 4
1st - David and Seth Brand (137)
2nd - Mike and Kirk/Brian Rogers (142)
3rd - Jack Williams-Michael Kehoe (142)
4th - Wallace and James Guilford (144)