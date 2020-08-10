Reddies golfer rallies to capture Chick Miler Invitational trophy

Henderson State University golfer Christian Woods overcame a five-stroke deficit Aug. 9 to claim his first Chick Miler Invitational championship.
Woods trailed four-time tournament champion Mike Cobb by five strokes entering the final round of the 54 hole individual stroke play tournament, but turned in a round of 64 to claim low medalist honors for the day and edge out Cobb for the 47th annual Chick Miler Invitational title.
“It was phenomenal,” Woods said. “I had the most birdies I’ve ever had in a single round of golf so I picked a really good day for it. I knew what I had to do and I did it. I’ve come close to winning this tournament before so this means a lot. It’s very special and coming from behind to win it was very exciting.”
Woods already had multiple Top 3 finishes for past Chick Miler tournaments under his belt, including some runner-up performances. However, the odds weren’t in his favor entering the final of three rounds for this year’s event.
Cobb finished the first two rounds with a 136 score to take the lead. Trailing entering the third round were Cory Deering (137), Jeff Winningham (138), Jack Ellis (139) and Woods (141).
On the final day, Woods only needed two shots to sink putts for his fourth and sixth holes. He sank the ball in three shots for eight of the other final 18 holes to finish with a three-day score of 205. Cobb finished at 206 to claim runner up honors. Deering and Ellis tied for third place with 211 scores and Matt Wood rounded out the Top 5 for the tournament with a 213 score.
“When you play against Cobb every putt counts,” Woods said. “He is really good, especially out here, so I knew one putt could make the difference. I knew he was watching so if I was making putts it might make him nervous so my putting was big.”
Woods is a former standout for Summerville High School. He joined the Green Wave varsity golf team as a seventh-grader and was among the team’s top golfers each of his six seasons.
He received all-region honors four times and earned two academic letters and a pair of cross country letters while at SHS. He qualified for the Class AAAA Golf Championship Tournament three times and placed ninth as an individual at the 2015 state tournament to garner All-state honors.
Woods has earned a finance degree from Henderson State University and is currently in the university’s master’s program pursuing his MBA. Two weeks ago he received Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors.
Summerville Country Club traditionally hosts the Chick Miler Invitational each Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s event was moved to August due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 tournament included 144 golfers, who were all asked to follow social distancing recommendations and other safety guidelines put in place this summer.
2020 Chick Miler Championship Flight Results
Christian Woods 205
Mike Cobb 206
Corey Deering 211
Jack Ellis 211
Matt Wood 213
Jeff Winningham 214
Marc Horne 214
Clinton Shuler 216
JD Waite 219
Dave Bordiuk 220
Art Hightower Jr. 223
David Connor 226
2020 Chick Miler Flight Winners
Championship Flight: Christian Woods (205)
1st Flight: Josh Sine (218)
2nd Flight: Marty Bunch (220)
3rd Flight: Jess Cuthbert (225)
4th Flight: Eric Hayes (228)
5th Flight: Rory Fletcher (244)
6th Flight: Chris Wegmann/Jamie Quinn (245)
7th Flight: Trey Singletary (249)
8th Flight: Chris Clayton (256)
9th Flight: Paul Edwards (263)
10th Flight: Joe Waring/John Lamar (269)
11th Flight: Gus Boyle (286)