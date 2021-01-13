Rays announce upcoming promotional nights

The South Carolina Stingrays have announced promotions for select home games in January and February at North Charleston Coliseum.
Playing a split-season format for 2020-21, the ECHL has announced the schedule through Feb. 10, with the remainder of the 72-game slate set to be revealed soon.
Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.
Home Improvement Night – Saturday, Jan. 9 – 6:05 p.m.
Home Improvement Night presented by IBEW Local 776! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Stingrays Mini Tape Measure!
Wizard Night – Friday, Jan. 15 – 7:05 p.m.
Wizard Night! Rays players will be divided into four houses for a house cup contest where fans can win magical prizes! Come see a quidditch match during intermission and visit platform 9 3/4 on the concourse.
Youth Sports Night – Saturday, Jan. 16 – 6:05 p.m.
The Stingrays welcome all local athletic clubs for Youth Sports Night, which will include free parking for all fans!
Kids Takeover Day – Monday, Jan. 18 – 1:05 p.m.
Kids Takeover Day! We’re handing the keys over to our youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities during the game against Jacksonville.
Health and Wellness Night – Friday, Feb. 5 – 7:05 p.m.
Health and Wellness Night presented by Pivotal Fitness and Blink TBI! Fans in attendance will receive a Stingrays gym towel and can participate in fitness challenges throughout the night.
Military Appreciation Night – Wednesday, Feb. 10 – 7:05 p.m.
Military Appreciation Night, where the Stingrays will honor our country’s finest all game long with military-themed jerseys! The sweaters will be auctioned off after the game to benefit veterans in need.
Stingrays’ Shepard ECHL goaltender of month
South Carolina Stingrays’ goaltender Hunter Shepard has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December. The 25-year-old netminder went 2-0-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 in three appearances during the opening month of the 2020-21 season.
Shepard allowed two goals or less in two of his three appearances while making at least 26 saves in all three games, including stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced in a 2-1 victory at Jacksonville on Dec. 18 to earn his first professional win.
Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Shepard is 2-1-1 in five appearances this season while ranking seventh in the ECHL with a 2.07 goals-against average and ninth with a .928 save percentage. He leads rookie goaltenders, and is sixth overall, with 261 minutes played.
Prior to turning pro, Shepard, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 119 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 76-37-5 with 17 shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.
The backstop guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and started an NCAA-record 115 straight games from Oct. 21, 2017 to Mar. 7, 2020.