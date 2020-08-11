Race For The ARK goes virtual

One of Summerville’s most popular distance races will be a virtual event this year.
The ARK Alzheimer’s Family Support Services has announced that in response to COVID-19 the 21st Annual McElveen Race For The ARK event has switched to a virtual format. The 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run, which was originally scheduled to take place in historic downtown Summerville Aug. 22, will now start virtually at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 22 and last until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 29. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/31514/race-for-the-ark through 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
“A lot of thought, discussion and consideration went into making this decision,” said Megan Severn, ARK Director of Development and Communications. “Due to the unknown future, we feel our best and safest option is to have a virtual race.”
For this virtual run, participants can choose their race course and start time. They can run or walk around their neighborhood, favorite park or anywhere else. Participants can even do the run on their treadmill as long as they complete it between the designated dates.
“We want to give everyone the opportunity to participate and what better way than to run with us wherever you are,” Severn said. “Just complete the run or walk during the designated window and then upload your time to be recognized for this accomplishment along with all of our runners. When all the results have been submitted we will reach out to our age group winners and they will receive one of our signature custom ARK trophies that are handmade locally.”
COVID-19 has not paused Alzheimer’s from impacting local families so the funds raised through the Race For The ARK are still needed.
“Now, more than ever, raising awareness and funds for families living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia is critical,” Severn said. “We encourage participants to create a team and fundraise with their friends. The Top 2 overall fundraisers will receive a gift card generously provided by Fleet Feet Summerville.”
Race packets will include a race bag, towel, shirt and sponsored swag, while supplies last. Drive-thru pick up for packets is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at The ARK House. For those from out of town registering for the event, packet mailing is available for an additional fee.
Race results and award recipients are scheduled to be announced Sept. 14. For further information email info@thearkofsc.org.