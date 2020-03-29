Quinn expected to play for Bears

It looks like former Fort Dorchester standout Robert Quinn will suit up for the Chicago Bears next football season.
Multiple sources report Quinn, a free agent who played for Dallas last season, has reached a deal with the Bears. The deal won’t be finalized until Quinn signs a contract and has a team physical, which can’t happen at the moment because the National Football League is not allowing teams to meet with free agents due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Quinn only played one year for Dallas, but reestablished himself as premier NFL pass rusher during that season. The 6-4, 257-pound defensive end had a team-high 11.5 sacks and three pass deflections. He made 34 total tackles in 2019, including 26 solo stops, and forced two fumbles.
After playing for the University of North Carolina, Quinn was drafted into the league in 2011 as a first-round pick by the St. Louis Rams. As a rookie that fall, he had 21 total tackles, including 18 solo stops, and five sacks.
Quinn really shinned over the next three seasons. In 2012, he had 28 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. In 2013, he had 57 total tackles and 19 sacks. In 2014, he had 43 total tackles and 10.5 sacks.
He suffered some injuries and his numbers weren’t as impressive over the next three seasons. The Rams traded him to Miami in 2018. There, Quinn had 34 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, and 11.5 sacks. That caught the eye of the Cowboys, who made a trade with the Dolphins that brought Quinn to Dallas.
Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowl selection as well as an All-Pro honoree. According to espn.com, he has 290 total tackles since joining the NFL. He has 226 career solo stops, 80.5 career sacks and 24 career forced fumbles.
Once his deal with Chicago is finalized, Quinn will likely line up on the opposite side of the defensive as Bears’ standout Khalil Mack. Also a Pro Bowl athlete, Mack has recorded double-digit sacks each of the last four seasons.