Wrestler of the year: Fort Dorchester's Chandler Amaker

Simply put, Chandler Amaker didn’t lose during the 2020-21 high school wrestling season.
The Fort Dorchester senior capped a perfect season (12-0) by claiming the Class AAAAA wrestling championship at 170 pounds. During the state championships, he earned a 7-4 decision in the semifinals and a sudden-death victory in overtime of the championship match over Clover’s Asa Walton.
At the Lower State qualifier, Amaker defeated Lexington’s Brady Leaphart, 10-2.
His efforts also earned him the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA wrestler of the year honor.
He is now a two-time state champ, having also won at 145 pounds last year. As a sophomore he was the state runner-up at 138. As a freshman he was the Lower State champion and state runner-up at 106 and helped the Patriots claim the Class AAAAA Lower State championship and finish second in the state.
This April, Amaker placed second at 160 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association tournament.