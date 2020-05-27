Wadford dominant when it mattered most

Timberland High School sophomore wrestler Roman Wadford was dominant on the grandest stage in the state.
Inside Anderson Civic Center, Wadford won all three matches via fall to claim a Class 2A-A crown in the 145-pound weight class for the Wolves.
“We really expected he could (win state) if he wrestled like he had been most of the season,” Wolves coach Ryan Rhoades said, “but at the same time you don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He handled it well.”
Wadford was the top seed from the Lower State in the eight-man bracket and made swift work of his first two opponents, pinning down victory in the first period. Wadford then became a state champion by defeating Ninety-Six’s Chance Hewett in the third period.
He ended the season with a sparkling 49-3 record.
Wadford’s performance gave the Berkeley County School District at least one state wrestling champion for the third straight year and ninth time since 2011.