Team of the Year: Summerville wrestlers persevere through chaotic season

The Summerville wrestling team had a short but impressive season.
The Green Wave won their only three matches in December convincingly. Due to COVID-19 related cancellations and a suspension of all athletic activities by its school district, Summerville wasn’t able to resume its season until the first week of February. The break didn’t slow the team down.
“These guys have worked so hard through adversity,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “I mean we were shut down for 38 straight days and our guys didn’t pout, they didn’t complain. We got the green light and they came back and went back to work and you see what happened.”
Summerville continued to dominate many of its opponents, claimed the Region 8-AAAAA championship on Feb. 11 and won the Class AAAAA Lower State championship Feb. 17.
Summerville opened the playoffs with a 37-31 win over Lexington. It then claimed a 59-7 win over Cane Bay and a 34-24 victory over River Bluff, the team that eliminated the Green Wave in both 2018 and 2019, in the Lower State match to advance to the state finals.
A rally by Summerville Feb. 20 in the Class AAAAA wrestling championship came up just shy. The Green Wave fell 36-33 to Hillcrest, which is now the three-time defending Class AAAAA state champion.
“I won’t say the better team won,” Tucker said. “I’d say the team that made the least amount of mistakes won, but with what we’ve faced this year I’m nothing but happy for my guys. I hate it for our seniors, but we have a lot of young guys so I definitely see us getting back to this point in the near future.”