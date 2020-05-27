Stratford's Simons played football without fear

If there was any fall sports athlete who embodied the statement “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight that matters but the size of the fight in the dog,” it’s Stratford High School senior football player Tamir Simons.
Simons, a defensive back for the Knights, is a true football player, Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. The Methodist University commit played much larger than his frame might suggest he would. Some game highlights show Simons coming up to deliver big blows for the Knights defense.
Simons is around 5 feet, 6 inches and 145 pounds. It takes courage to play such a physical game at that size. The Knights are in Class 5A, the state’s largest classification, and there is nowhere to hide when the ball is snapped.
“Just about every time, he’s the smallest person on the field,” McDaniel said.
In 2019, Simons picked off three passes and blocked a punt, and also got some snaps on the offensive side of the ball. He earned the Knight Pride award and defensive most valuable player honors.
“He’s strong for a kid his size and he plays smart,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel recalls one of the first times he saw Simons line up in the defensive backfield in the spring of 2018. He had just taken over the Stratford program and defensive backs coach Justin Mood had Simons pegged as a starter at cornerback. McDaniel was perplexed.
“I saw him out there and said there is no way this is the best kid we’ve got,” McDaniel said. “In a coaches meeting, I was like we’ve got to have somebody better and get him off the field. I said there is no way he’s an every-down player. Justin said I promise you you’re not going to find a better player.”
Mood was right.
It didn’t take long for McDaniel to see Simons as a ball hawk with the stuff to play at the next level.
“His heart is his biggest asset,” McDaniel said. “He thinks he’s 6-2, 185 pounds and that’s how he carries himself. He plays a lot bigger than he is.”
As McDaniel’s first spring rolled on and turned into summer, Simons won a starting job as a junior by making plays in 7 on 7’s and preseason practice. He used quick feet to make it to the right spots and possessed good ball skills when he got there. Simons had some pop when colliding with ballcarriers, too.
Coaches from Methodist, a NCAA Div. III school in Fayetteville, N.C., liked Simons’ film enough to give him a playing opportunity. Simons visited the campus in January then committed to the Monarchs on May 4.
Methodist competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
“He’s worked hard for his opportunity and we’re very proud of him,” McDaniel said.