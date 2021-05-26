Stratford's Nick Lott could be smartest young man on campus

The final calculations have to be counted as the school year winds down so it remains to be seen if Stratford High School senior baseball player Nick Lott will take the 2021 graduating class’s valedictorian spot.
Either way, Lott is the prototypical student-athlete for the Knights. For his efforts in the classroom and as an athlete, he has earned the Best of Prep Sports Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
“Nick is an outstanding student-athlete. He is the epitome of a student-athlete,” Stratford baseball coach Brandon Beckman said. “He works every day to be the best he possibly can to contribute to the team. He manages to balance life, school and baseball with a precision that is evident by his ranking at the top of his class. We couldn't be more proud of the teammate Nick is, but also the person that he is.”
Lott was a starter at second base for the Stratford baseball team and lettered three years on the diamond.
He becomes the second winner of this award in his own household. Lott’s older brother, Travis, also snagged the honor in 2019 and is currently a starter for the Citadel baseball team. Travis was top 10 academically at Stratford and stood out in football and baseball.
“He comes from a great family,” Stratford athletics director John Chalus said. “He’s a good guy and very respectful. Some times he’s quiet but he’s very intelligent. He’s always around the school.”
In addition to the books and baseball, Lott is a member of the school’s yearbook staff. He shot photos during the football and basketball seasons and also sent out pregame and postgame baseball posts on social media. He stays busy, Chalus said.
“His potential is unlimited,” Chalus added. “I think he wants to get into some computer graphic design. I’m sure he will excel at it.”
Lott is headed to the University of South Carolina.