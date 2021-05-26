Stratford's Dannielle Brown dreams of state title in track

Junior thrower Dannielle Brown of Stratford High School was within striking distance of a state championship as track and field season entered the 11th hour.
The female Best of Prep Sports award winner in track and field was ranked No. 1 in the shot put with a mark of 39 feet, 11 inches, achieved on the way to a title in the Berkeley County championships in April. She also placed first in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic ELITE Invitational, Region 7-AAAAA championship and Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland.
“Dannielle is an exceptional athlete,” Stratford coach Camille Toliver said. “Since middle school she's been set on improving her personal best, setting a new goal and then chasing after that one. Dannielle works hard to perfect her craft, fine tuning all the small things that go into her throws so that she can always perform at her best. Her love for the shot put came early but over the last year or so she has become fond of the discus throw as well. We are excited to see how Dannielle finishes up her junior year."
Brown is the region champion in the discus and finished top five in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic ELITE Invitational and Lowcountry Invitational.
She advanced to state in the shot put as a freshman and placed seventh.
The 2021 state championship meet was set for May 22 (after press time).