Stratford's Blake Lee ends career as region golfer of the year

Stratford High School senior Blake Lee ended his time as a Knights golfer with a Region 7-AAAAA player of the year honor.
Lee, a three-time all-region selection, carded a 79 in the region tournament to grab a victory by one shot in windy conditions at Santee Cooper. Lee mostly put the ball where he wanted to in the region tournament.
“It stayed windy as another storm began to roll in,” Stratford golf coach Jimmy Cate said. “He was solid all day except for a couple bad holes. He’s the first region champion we’ve had since I’ve been the coach (2011) and it’s a testament to how hard he’s worked to get here.”
Lee was top 30 in the Class 5A Lower State tournament.
Had COVID-19 not ended last season, it's likely Lee would have been a four-time all-region pick.