Stratford golfer Chayse Cool powered Knights to state tournament

Junior Chayse Cool of Stratford High School is a two-time all-Region 7-AAAAA selection for the Knights and helped guide the golf program to its third straight trip to the Class 5A state tournament in the fall.
“She drives it really well,” Stratford coach Jimmy Cate said. “She hits it in the fairway and puts herself in good position to score well.”
Cool finished top 20 individually in the state tournament with rounds of 79-83 after placing sixth in the Lower State with a 75.
She moved up the state leaderboard by 13 spots from a year earlier and is poised for a strong senior season.
In January, Cool won her first South Carolina Junior Golf Association event at Crowfield Golf Club.
And who could forget the memorable shot Cool hit as a sophomore? She aced a hole during a match against Fort Dorchester and Wando at Dunes West.