Stags stun Wave in comeback of the year

There’s nothing like fighting back from a huge deficit to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, especially against a longtime rival.
Berkeley High School’s football team lived it during football season. Down 18 points in the first half of a showdown with fellow Lowcountry heavyweight Summerville High School, the Stags mounted the comeback of the year.
Berkeley rallied to force overtime with a touchdown and crucial extra point in the last minute of regulation then won it 40-37 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Willie Chisolm to receiver Hakeem Meggett in the extra stanza.
The Stags held Summerville to a 21-yard field goal by Brayden Gregory on its overtime possession.
“That’s a sweet one right there,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said after improving to 3-1 on the season. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s top five for me because of the way it happened. This team has been struggling with its identity because we lost so much off last year’s team. I was hoping they’d find it tonight, and they did.”
The win also gave Berkeley some revenge on the Green Wave, who bounced the Stags from the third round of the playoffs in 2018.
Robinson credited his senior group with keeping the Stags in it after mistakes helped them fall behind 31-13 in the first half.
Chisolm and Meggett hooked up for two other scores in the second quarter, the second one a 30-yarder with 4:52 remaining in the first half as the Stags pulled within 31-20 at the break.
“I just told them we had taken all the shots they had and were still in it,” Robinson said.
The only touchdown in the third quarter was an 8-yard run by Berkeley’s Ty Haynes as the Stags pulled within 31-27 and set the stage for the memorable final act.
Neither team scored in the final quarter until Gregory’s 26-yard field goal with 1:02 left gave the Wave a short-lived 34-27 lead.
On the ensuing possession, the Stags went to working the sideline and used three passes to move up to the Wave 40. A 37-yard strike to Meggett set up Chisolm’s 3-yard run and Roy Brown’s extra point that tied it at 34-34.
The shootout began to unfold early.
The Stags muffed a punt at their own 20 and Green Wave running back Derrion Larry scored on a 12-yard run on second down. A three-and-out and short punt by the Stags gave the Green Wave another short field, and Gregory nailed a 37-yard field goal as the Wave went up 10-0.
Berkeley’s offense got in gear on the ensuing drive but turned it over on downs on fourth-and-1 at the Green Wave 28.
Summerville’s offense hit a big play on a third down on its next drive to stun the Stags. Green Wave quarterback Colby Shirey found receiver Perry Wilder wide open and Wilder raced right up the middle of the field for a 71-yard touchdown strike to make the score 17-0 with 9.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Chisolm gave the Stags a shot in the arm with a 45-yard run to Summerville’s 1 in the second quarter and running back Kortez Heyward punched it from there.
Brown’s extra point was good, making it 17-7 with 9:29 remaining in the first half.
The first of two huge plays in the second quarter by Summerville’s Brody Hopkins quickly snuffed out the Stags momentum. He returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown as Summerville went up 24-7.
He answered the Stags again after they drove 80 yards to pull within 24-13 on Chisolm’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Meggett on fourth and goal with 7:01 left in the first half.
Hopkins then got behind the Stags defense along the Summerville sideline and hauled in a halfback pass from KJ Rollins for a 52-yard touchdown less to make the score 31-13 less than a minute after Berkeley’s score.