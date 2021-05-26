St. John's Christian two-sport star Nai'Ryan Bookert is male athlete of year

The Best of Prep Sports male athlete of the year showed out on the smallest stage in Berkeley County.
But don’t let that fool you. St. John’s Christian senior Nai’Ryan Bookert could have played at any level according to the two men who coached him on the football field and hardwood.
“I’m sure plenty guys are saying I could have done all that at St. John’s Christian,” St. John’s Christian football coach Brandon Clontz said, “but the thing about Nai’Ryan is that he’s very competitive. I think he may go to (The Citadel) with a bit of a chip on his shoulder or feel like he’s got something to prove. But I have no doubt he can play.”
Bookert recently accepted a football offer from the Bulldogs and will get a chance to prove his ability at the college level. He has the frame to end up on either side of the ball.
As a senior, Bookert passed for 1,897 yards and 16 scores while running for 1,115 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Cavaliers' quarterback. Clontz couldn’t afford to get Bookert hurt on defense but his star player was still in on 56 tackles.
“I don’t know exactly what Citadel’s plans are right now but originally they wanted him to play on defense,” Clontz said. “He was our heart and soul and was really our best player on defense. He loves to play defense. He wanted to pour his heart and soul into defense but he was also one of the best quarterbacks in SCISA.”
After football, Bookert starred on the basketball court for the Cavaliers, powering St. John’s Christian into the second round of the SCISA Class A basketball tournament. He averaged 18 points, six rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals.
He was the best player on any court the Cavaliers set foot on according to St. John’s Christian basketball coach Drew Crowell, who played for Wofford. No opponent had an answer for the athletic Bookert.
“Bookert has been unstoppable,” Crowell said. “Everything is funneled through him. This year, more than ever, I’ve seen him where he’s like 'I’m taking over the game.' He’s got a couple dunks and he can score at every level.”
Bookert, a shooting guard, averaged 22 points per game and scored at least 30 points in six contests for the Cavaliers as a junior to claim the Best of Prep Sports boys basketball player of the year.
Also as a junior, Bookert guided the Cavaliers to the SCISA 8-man championship football game.