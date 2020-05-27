Silver golden on softball diamond for Stags

Berkeley High School’s Jersey Silver was on the verge of another special season on the diamond for the Stags before COVID-19 concerns brought the sports world to a screeching halt.
The junior leadoff hitter and shortstop, a Presbyterian College commit, was 16 of 19 at the plate in the regular season, including a string of 13 straight hits in the Lady Rebel Invitational.
She finished 14 of 15 in the tournament at Byrnes with 10 runs, eight RBIs and two doubles to earn MVP honors as the Stags went 5-0 in to win the event.
In the championship, Silver was 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Berkeley rallied to beat Mauldin High School 9-7 in what turned out to be the last game of the season.
Earlier, Silver was 2 for 4 with a RBI in Berkeley’s 6-4 victory over rival Hanahan. She also made a nice defensive play at the end of the game to help seal the victory when she snagged a line drive and doubled off a runner to kill a bases-loaded threat for the Hawkettes.
As a sophomore, Silver batted .500 with 19 RBIs and was a Class 5A all-state pick.